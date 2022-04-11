The 2022 session of the General Assembly wrapped up last week, with highlights including legislation that will offer Georgians some tax relief, bring more support to the state’s mental health sector, remove restraints on gun permits and provide pay raises to state employees and teachers in the FY23 budget.
With Gov. Brian Kemp facing a GOP primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the General Assembly’s Republican majority pushed a conservative agenda through, mostly with the governor’s backing.
The FY23 budget, which takes effect July 1, according a Capitol Beat News article, will increase salaries for most state employees by $5,000 and gives state retirees their first cost-of-living adjustment in 14 years.
Targeted raises will go to correctional officers in the adult and juveniles prison systems to try to stem huge turnover rates, and teachers, who saw a $3,000 raise in 2019, will get another $2,000, fulfilling a pledge Kemp made on the campaign trail four years ago to raise teacher pay by $5,000.
The constitutional carry bill was high on Kemp’s agenda. And he announced plans to sign it on Tuesday at Gable Sporting Goods store in Douglasville.
Republicans pitched the bill as promoting public safety by making it easier for Georgians to protect themselves and their families. Democrats countered that permit-less carry would lead to more gun violence on the streets.
But the gun bill sailed through the legislature without opponents being able to make any significant changes, as did two of the three education bills.
Legislation was also passed that includes a phased-in rollback of Georgia’s income tax rate from 5.49% to 4.99% over six years, starting with the 2024 tax year. The current tax rate is 5.75%.
With state coffers flush with robust tax revenues coming out of the pandemic, the budget increases spending by 10.8% over the budget the General Assembly adopted last spring. It includes an $11.8 billion investment in K-12 education, the largest in the state’s history, according to the Capitol Beat article.
The spending plan also eliminates the institutional fees the University System of Georgia began charging students during the Great Recession and increases Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers in Georgia to a full year following the birth of their children, up from the current six months.
A proposed constitutional amendment asking Georgia voters whether to legalize online sports betting also fell by the wayside for the third year a row.
Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, echoed colleagues that HB 1014 The Mental Health Parity bill was among the major accomplishments for this year.
“That bill is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to vote on and support that’s going to pay dividends for many generations and set the foundation to provide mental health treatment for hundreds of thousands of people who desperately need it. Mental health affects one in four families,” Collins said.
Collins said this also played a part in legislation from the previous session to curb efforts to defund police departments.
“Now more than ever police need to be trained, to deal with a whole host of issues, including individuals who are in a mental health crisis,” he said.
Also Collins’ HB 1441, which passed and is on its way to the governor to sign, cuts some red tape and exempts deputies and police officers from having to register with the secretary of state’s office before they may begin working part-time for private security companies, he said.
Collins also cited the income tax rollback among major highlights.
“Anytime we get to lower taxes, as a fiscal conservative, I think that’s a score for hard-working Georgians. Anytime we can roll back the tax rate I think that’s vitally important — to put the money back into people’s pockets,” Collins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.