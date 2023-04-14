FRANKLIN, Ga. — Down by one run against Lamar County in extra innings on Tuesday, Heard County's Carter Coleman hit a walk-off two-RBI double to win the game 7-6 and get one game closer to a region title.

After the Braves started off the eighth inning with two ground outs, Max Lasseter and Jacob Watts went to work at the plate with two outs, both hitting singles, and Coleman doubled on a 1-1 count to a gap in center field to score both runners and win the game.

