FRANKLIN, Ga. — Down by one run against Lamar County in extra innings on Tuesday, Heard County's Carter Coleman hit a walk-off two-RBI double to win the game 7-6 and get one game closer to a region title.
After the Braves started off the eighth inning with two ground outs, Max Lasseter and Jacob Watts went to work at the plate with two outs, both hitting singles, and Coleman doubled on a 1-1 count to a gap in center field to score both runners and win the game.
On the mound, Sammy Calhoun had a six-inning start, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out 10 Trojans in the process.
Going into the seventh inning, Heard County was up 5-1 after they scored five runs in the sixth, thanks to an RBI single by John Paul Awbrey, a two-RBI double by Logan Cammon, and a two-RBI triple by Max Lasseter.
However, reliever Watts toed the rubber for the Braves to begin the seventh, and this is when Lamar County found their footing. After a strikeout to begin the frame, Lamar scored four runs thanks to two singles, two errors and a walk.
This tied the game up at 5-5 as the Braves went to bat in the bottom of the seventh, and three ground outs ultimately sent the game into the extra eighth inning.
From there, Lamar went on to take back the lead for the first time since their 1-0 lead in the first inning. With two outs and a runner on third, Hutto singled into right field, scoring the go-ahead run, 6-5.
But along with his walk-off double, Coleman also caught the final out of that inning on a fly ball to center field to keep it a one-point game.
Heard County moves to 11-9 overall and remains in first place in the region at 6-1. The Braves were scheduled to finish out their series with Lamar County on Friday in a double header to close region play.
