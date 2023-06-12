JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Georgia Press Association held their 136th annual convention last Friday, honoring winners of the 2023 Freedom of Information Award and the 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.
Amongst the Better Newspaper Contest winners, the Times-Georgian newsroom boasted 10 top-three finishes, including three first-place awards, and the advertising department also took home two different first-place awards.
"I am pleased to bring back several awards on behalf of our advertising and news team from this year’s annual Georgia Press Conference," said Publisher Rachael Raney. "I consider myself lucky to work with our talented marketing and reporting staff that places Carrollton on the map in our great state of Georgia."
Concluded Raney, "Last but not least, we appreciate all our readers who continue to support our local community newspaper and magazine."
Per press release, winners in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest were honored for their outstanding achievements in newspaper journalism, and entries were judged in six divisions based on circulation or in daily/weekly divisions.
The daily divisions are Division A (circulation of 8,000 or more) and Division B (circulation less than 8,000). Weekly divisions are Division C (circulation 3,800-15,000), Division D (circulation 2,000-3,799), Division E (circulation less than 2,000) and Division F (all weekly newspapers of 15,000 or more and all associate media members).
The Times-Georgian qualified as a Division-B daily newspaper. In total, there were 490 awards presented in 46 categories to 61 newspapers.
One of the newsroom's three first-place finishes was an award for the newspaper's West Georgia Living Magazine, as it was named first place for Magazine Themed Issue.
Additionally, the Times-Georgian's 2022 Football Preview insert took the top spot as a Special Issue, written by Sportswriter Tucker Cole along with the University of West Georgia's sports information department, in conjunction with several different local photographers and members of the Times-Georgian staff.
Cole also earned a first-place award in a news category, taking the top spot for Spot News Photo. In fact, the Times-Georgian earned two awards in this same area, as veteran News Writer Dan Minish earned third place for Spot News Photo.
As for the advertising department, the Times-Georgian's Sarah Hennessy took the top spot for the Small-Page Ad category with her ad for Thomas Strut's, while also earning first place in the Real Estate category, working with Lake Wedowee Brokers.
Further in Magazine honors, Ken Denney placed second in Division B for his Magazine Commentary, while Kali Arcemont took third place in Magazine Photography, and Kashea McCowan took third place for Magazine Business feature.
In sports coverage, Carrollton-based photographer Brian Carmicheal was selected for third place in the Sports Photo category.
Continuing with news categories, Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie earned an award for headline writing, taking third in Division B.
"The results speak for themselves," Guthrie said. "The hard work this staff does on a daily basis isn't to necessarily win awards, but to give the community the newspaper it deserves. This staff gives everything they have to do just that. It is very nice, however, to be recognized in this manner. Congratulations goes to this entire newsroom staff for the dedication they have to this product each and every day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.