A member of the UWG men’s basketball team, Cole Fisher, was recently named one of two recipients of the UWG Chemistry department’s Latha Barnes Award last Tuesday.
The Latha Barnes Award is named after Latha M. Barnes who was a mainstay in the Department of Chemistry for 27 years at the University of West Georgia. Barnes developed and taught the first organic chemistry courses, while also being active in church and civic affairs.
Fisher was awarded the Latha Barnes Award by excelling in the principles of Chemistry, as the Cincinnati, Ohio native had one of the two highest numerical averages in the general chemistry courses for the 2021-22 academic year.
Fisher is a part of the UWG basketball program and will be returning for his junior year. In the 2021-22 season, Fisher played in 21 games, shooting 50% from the field on 24 attempts and 38.5% from three on 13 attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.