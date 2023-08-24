Accolades continue to pour in for Carrollton City Schools facilities as Cole Field was named the top field in Region 3 of the NHSBCA.
This region includes every school from Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. Coach Trent Bianco and his coaching staff work extremely hard to maintain the field and facility daily.
“It’s a great award for our program and community,” Bianco stated. “Our program has a long-standing history of having first-class facilities, which is a testament to all the hard work our coaches and players put into the field. We take pride in playing on one of the best fields in the state.”
Cole Field has a long-standing history of being one of the top places to play in the state of Georgia. It has been named Georgia Dugout Club Field of the Year six times since 2003.
Cole Field was also honored with the 2017-18 American Baseball Coaches Association/Turface Athletics Field Maintenance Award.
