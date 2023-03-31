Cole Field awaits GSC series with Bucs

UWG baseball will play host to the Christian Brothers Buccaneers this weekend for another Gulf South Conference series. Pictured is pitcher Chase Townsend.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Coming off the most brutal section of the schedule, the University of West Georgia Baseball team will return home to the friendly confines of Cole Field for another weekend of Gulf South Conference action, this time playing host to the Christian Brothers Buccaneers. 

After dropping their first conference series of the 2023 season, the Wolves (22-7, 10-5 GSC) will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers, a team that they have had success against in the past.

Trending Videos