Cole Field awaits GSC series with Bucs

Coming off the most brutal section of the schedule, the University of West Georgia Baseball team will return home to the friendly confines of Cole Field for another weekend of Gulf South Conference action, this time playing host to the Christian Brothers Buccaneers.
After dropping their first conference series of the 2023 season, the Wolves (22-7, 10-5 GSC) will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers, a team that they have had success against in the past.
The Wolves are 6-0 against the Bucs since 2018, and have not lost a series to CBU since 2017. Currently on an 11 game hitting streak, Anthony Calabro looks to continue to lead this potent UWG offense, which still leads the conference in batting average.
Someone flying under the radar, perhaps, is Logan Fink who has his own hitting streak at seven games, and still is batting .360 over halfway through the season. Fink joins Calabro as the only two hitters with over 40 hits on the season, while also smacking six home runs and leading the team in RBI's with 44, which also leads the GSC.
A bright spot from the Wolves pitching staff last week was Ezra Brown. Still working his way back from an injury, the senior from Temple tossed 6.0 innings of relief in two games last week, including the closing three innings in the game one victory over UAH.
While he did allow eight hits in those six innings, only two runs came across, while only walking two and struck out seven. Now on the season, Brown has tossed 10.2 innings and posts an ERA of 2.53.
The Buccaneers (15-20, 5-13 GSC) come in following a historic weekend series, sweeping the Union Bulldogs for their first GSC weekend sweep since 2008.
The Bucs have also played twice this week, losing 13-0 to Ouachita Baptist and defeating Lane 24-9. Their team batting average of .278 ranks seventh in the GSC, and Ben Brocato, who leads the team with a .381 average, ranks sixth in the conference. Brocato is also coming off a 2-2 performance against Lane where he scored three times in the victory.
Pitching has hurt CBU this season as they sit 12th in the conference with a 7.17 team ERA, with Joseph Gibson leading the team in appearances with 12 and posting an ERA of 8.00. Jackson Sleeper has started all nine games he has appeared in, sitting with three wins on the season and has a 5.79 ERA.
First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. from Cole Field.
