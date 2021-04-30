Cold Weather Damages Vineyard Crops

A cold snap during the middle of spring has damaged the harvest at one west Georgia vineyard.
“The damage done is rather significant,” said Bruce Cross, co-owner of Trillium Vineyard in Haralson County. “The whole vineyard got bit by the cold. If you stand in front of the field, you can see how badly damaged our harvest is.”
Early spring is typically the best time to begin farming, but this spring has appeared to be colder than normal. That has affected farmers across west Georgia, but wine-producing grapes are especially vulnerable.
“We are not really used to having frost this late in the year, so one degree can make a lot of difference with our crops,” said Trillium co-owner Karen Cross. “Usually by April 15, we don’t have anymore.”
Although the Cross family was not expecting this type of inclement weather during the spring, they remain optimistic for better days to come.
“We are just taking it one day at a time,” said Bruce. “Hopefully some of the shoots form flowers or grapes.
“As of this moment, it is just a wait and see game. It has now been a week, and we have very minimum shooting going on. You can see some of the buds trying to sprout, but there will not be much, so we don’t expect a full year like we’ve hoped.”
Although this is not the best case scenario for them, the Crosses believe they will be able to manage the vineyard for the rest of the year.
“About two years ago, we had a bumper crop,” said Karen. “It was a really big harvest, and we were able to make a lot of wine with it, so that will get us through this difficult time we are experiencing.”
