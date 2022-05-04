Carrollton baseball saw their season come to a close in the second round of playoffs on Wednesday losing two of three against the Evans Knights.
In game one, the Trojans struggled to find a hit against Evans’ ace pitcher in a 4-1 loss. Then, after winning game two 7-0 to stay alive, the Trojans fell 9-5 in game three, surrendering six runs in the fifth.
The first game of the series was a battle from the pitcher’s mound, as the teams combined for just nine hits throughout the game. Evans started their ace, Riley Akins, who went a full seven innings allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six Trojan batters.
For Carrollton, Carson Sewell and Riley Anderson split the game with three innings apiece. Sewell took the loss on the mound, as he surrendered four runs on four hits, striking out two.
On offense, Cole Carter led Carrollton with two hits in three at bats. The Trojans' other two hits were from Cam McLendon and Seth Childers.
Four out of five of Evans' hits came in the third inning, allowing the Knights to stack up four runs to win the game. The inning was led by RBI doubles from Lackey and Matthew Roa, a Roa score on an error, and a score off a ball put in play by Akins.
The Trojans put up their only run of the game in the sixth. Childers rounded the bases on an error by Moa. Unfortunately for the Trojans it would not be enough, and they needed a win in game two to stay alive.
That's exactly what the Trojans got. Carrollton pitched a shutout with strong performances by Cosper and Fricks on the mound, and they finally got their offense started with seven runs on seven hits against Evans’ bullpen in a 7-0 win.
Cosper allowed just three hits over five innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Fricks threw the final two innings in relief, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
After scoring the only run in the first game, Childers set the tone for game two with the Trojans’ biggest hit of the night. In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, Childers homered to left field on a 1-1 count, putting Carrollton in front 3-0.
The Trojans added three more to that lead in the fourth, as Cosper hit an RBI ground-ball single to center field, and Jackson Edwards hit a two-RBI line-drive single to left field.
Carrollton’s Luke Turner went on to nail a solo homer in the fifth for the cherry on top of the Trojans’ win. Turner finished the game with three hits on three at-bats.
In the final game of the series, John Cobb had a strong start on the mound, and the Trojans took the lead with a trio of early runs. Wyatt Brewer and Cade Cosper both scored on errors, and Cam McLendon scored in the third on a sacrifice fly by Maddox Monsour. This made it 3-1 Trojans.
Carrollton then had a two-run fifth inning led by Monsour who started with an RBI double to send Turner home. Monsour finished as he crossed home plate on a passed ball to put the Trojans up 5-1.
The momentum was on Carrollton’s side, but near the end of Cobb’s time on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights found life at the plate with a single and a double, forcing the Trojans to make a pitching change to their ace Cosper.
With Cosper attempting to clean up the inning, the Knights put together a huge six-run performance to take the lead for good. The inning was led by RBI singles from McClintok and Caleb Bennett, a McClintok score on a wild pitch, and an RBI double by Cooper Serigney. Evans suddenly had a 7-5 lead.
The game was still in reach for Carrollton, but the Trojans ended both the sixth and seventh innings trying to put the ball in play. The Knights went on to score two more insurance runs in the sixth, sealing the Trojans’ fate at 9-5.
