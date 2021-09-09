Because of the holiday weekend, several cross country teams took the week off over Labor Day.
The Heard County boys were in action and competed at the AT&T Starr Mill Classic.
The Braves finished with 838 points and in 32nd.
Lane Thompson (18:24) was the first runner across the line for Heard County, finishing 116th.
Rowdie Epps (18:36) was 134th, Caelan Hasty (191st), Andrew King (21:37) was 248th, Waylon McCay (21:57) was 255th and Rylan Pickens (23:31) was 266th.
Cross Country action heads up Saturday when teams head to Carrollton to run on the state cross country course as apart of the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.
In addition to the Carrollton squads, local teams scheduled to compete included Bremen, Central, Haralson and Heard.
