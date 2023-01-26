It’s early for a Saturday; well for folks who might like to sleep in on their day off, I guess it is. But 7 a.m. on Saturday is just like every other day of the week for me. I am up and at’em long before then. And this particular early morning outing when I gather with a group of other men for a Bible study session is an especially pleasing and rewarding one.
For about a year now I have been meeting with several fellows — sometimes eight, sometimes 10, sometimes a dozen — from Bowdon Baptist Church (and sometimes other churches) at Bowdon Coffee Roasters for a cup of really good coffee but most of all a time of study and reflection on what we have looked at in the Holy Writ as to how it applies to our lives and to our culture.
This time for me is an extension of a previous men’s group where about the same number of fellows gather on Tuesday mornings for a book study based on the Scriptures. It, too, is a good time, but unfortunately, my erratic work schedule interrupted any semblance of regular attendance.
The beauty of these small group encounters is that the participants contribute to the discourse from as many different walks of life as there are people around the table. There is a broad span of age, even in such a relatively small number, from the young to the older — me being perhaps the oldest in my present group.
Having, as they say, “grown up in church,” I fall into the trap of thinking that with my church “experience” and with the “wisdom” of age, there isn’t much I can learn from these sessions, but every week as I sit and mostly listen to the insights and life experiences of others, I learn something new or see it from a new perspective.
It’s like reading the Bible, or a particular verse or section, again and again. You often get a new revelation on even a verse you know by heart. That’s how the Spirit works if we diligently pursue the Word, which, I confess, I don’t do often enough — another reason for being in this study group and in any other teaching and preaching settings like Sunday School and Sunday morning and evening and Wednesday evening worship and/or prayer gatherings.
Too, in such a small gathering, an important side benefit is getting to know each other better, to hear each other’s life stories which enables us to become closer in a spirit of community and fellowship.
Sometimes, concerns are spoken with the understanding that they will only be shared in the confidence of each others’ understanding and prayers. We never forget that we are all, because of the Fall, broken in one sense or another and that the only perfect person who ever lived is the One we study.
Our current lessons are coming from the Book of Mark in which Mark establishes that Jesus is the Messiah and the Son of God by relating the stories of His teachings and the miracles He performed while befuddling those who were seeking to trick Him into a position in which He could be charged by the ruling authorities.
Speaking of worship and prayer gatherings, this Sunday evening at 6 p.m. area churches are invited to gather at Mt. View Baptist Church for a renewal of the former Fifth Sunday Evening community worship events. The next fifth Sunday evening, April 30, the meeting will be held at Flint Ridge Baptist Church.
