It’s early for a Saturday; well for folks who might like to sleep in on their day off, I guess it is. But 7 a.m. on Saturday is just like every other day of the week for me. I am up and at’em long before then. And this particular early morning outing when I gather with a group of other men for a Bible study session is an especially pleasing and rewarding one.

For about a year now I have been meeting with several fellows — sometimes eight, sometimes 10, sometimes a dozen — from Bowdon Baptist Church (and sometimes other churches) at Bowdon Coffee Roasters for a cup of really good coffee but most of all a time of study and reflection on what we have looked at in the Holy Writ as to how it applies to our lives and to our culture.

