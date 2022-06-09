Summer basketball tipped off at Mt. Zion High School on Thursday, as Central and Arlington Christian both made the trip to play a round-robin style tournament with the Eagles.
The day began as an undersized and injured Central JV team fell to Arlington’s JV. The Lions jumped out to a strong 5-0 lead, but the skill difference showed itself after that, as Arlington went on a 35-11 run going into halftime and ultimately won 74-60.
Head Coach Kenny Edwards and assistant Anthony Angle both said before the game that the team was short a few players due to injury and summer football workouts.
The varsity matchup between Central and Arlington was a nail biter. It was close through the first half. However, Arlington went on a double-digit run late in the second half to go up 72-62 with 4:10 left to play.
Then, Central led a bit of a comeback to make it 74-69, and Edwards took a timeout at the 1:06 mark. Central's Jay Harding made a three to cut it to 75-72 with 26.1 seconds, but Arlington made a pair of free throws to seal the game at 77-72.
“We played well against Arlington Christian,” said Edwards. “They’re a good team, returning all their starters, state champions.”
Edwards especially liked their performance considering his team was down a pair of starters due to injury. “I’m very pleased with their effort and their commitment, especially being short-handed,” he said.
In the Carroll County face off, the Central’s JV team dominated the first half. Mt. Zion had a couple quick baskets within the last minute of the half to make the game closer, but the Lions still led 26-19 at the half. The Lions went on to win that game 52-39.
In the Varsity game between Mt. Zion and Central, it was a dominant first half for the Lions as they went up 32-4 at the break. The second half was more of a defensive battle for the local teams, and Mt. Zion started gaining ground in the second half, outscoring Central 11-7 through the first ten minutes of the period. Still, Central walked away with a double-digit victory in the end.
A full day of summer basketball gave both Central and Mt. Zion’s coaches and opportunity to evaluate their talent and build a game plan for the days and weeks to come.
When asked who stood out, Central’s Edwards said it was more of a group effort. He also went on to name a few guys that stood out, including seniors Jay Harding and Caleb Whitlock, juniors Max Young and Jordan Martin, and sophomores Khaven Cochran and Messiah Boykin.
“Our team this year will be a collective group,” he said.
As for Mt. Zion, newly named head coach Lerronice Davis is still making the transition into his role, but he can already see some stars emerging in his lineup.
“I’m still learning some names, but I’ll say Preston Denney stands out,” he said. “I’ve heard great things about him when I came on, but [he] definitely has those leadership qualities.”
“I think several of them just stand out in their own way,” said Davis “and they can be an asset to the team.”
Davis is planning to work on team strategy and team chemistry in the weeks ahead.
“I was just saying with the guys, we don’t have any outstanding skilled guy offensively, so we’ve got to work on more team concepts on movement, spacing, and learning how to play off each other. Basically team chemistry, as well.”
“We’ll be looking to do that during these games, getting a lot of reps with that, and also with defense doing the same thing. Playing together, learning how to rotate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.