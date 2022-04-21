Retired Central High School tennis coach Jeff Wadlington was honored Wednesday afternoon when the courts at the Alice Huffard Richards Tennis Complex were named in his honor.
Wadlington retired last season following a long and stellar 16-year career of guiding the Lions boys and girls tennis teams. Many of his former players were present for the ceremony.
While claiming several area and region titles during his many years leading the Lions, including a Final Four appearance last season, he earned the respect of his players, their families, and the coaches and their players who competed against his teams, according to Dalenie Jones, who succeeded Wadlington.
Lori Startup, who had three sons play for Coach Wadlington, said that three words come to mind when thinking of the him: “encouraging, fair, and caring.”
“He spent countless hours teaching tennis and dedicating his life to so many kids,” she said, “and he saw potential in all of them and treated all of them alike, where he or she was the number one player or down the roster.”
“Coach Wadlington always wanted them to do their best, but, most of all, he wanted them to really enjoy the game,” she added.
Wadlington took numerous Lions teams to the region and state tournaments.
Central Principal Jared Griffis was also effusive in is praise of Wadlington.
“It’s been an honor to have him as a teacher and coach at Central High School,” said Griffis, “and to name the courts in his honor is a fitting tribute for all that he has accomplished and what he has meant so many.”
One former player related that Coach Wadlington was more than just a coach to her, but a mentor who not only cared about how she did on the court, but how she performed in the classroom.
“He always wanted to do well on the court, but he cared about us in so many ways,” she added.
