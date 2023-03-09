Both prosecution and defense rested on Friday in the murder trial of Andrew James Conard which started Monday regarding the death of 83-year-old Barbara Gibson.
She was found killed in her Burwell home on May 9, 2020.
Authorities said she died sometime during the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Conard is battling charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, First Degree Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery.
Conard is being represented by Attorneys Arnold Ragas and Kevin Herrick. The prosecution was led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bedinger and Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd.
Thursday afternoon, Amanda Sperry, Conard’s girlfriend and co-defendant, gave her testimony that was a part of her plea agreement that she received in November 2022.
Sperry was ordered to serve 20 years for pleading guilty to armed robbery, which she will not be eligible for parole. In addition, Sperry will serve 40 years concurrent for her other charges including aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. The malice murder charge against Sperry was dropped. This agreement allows Sperry to avoid the potential death penalty that Conard could potentially face if found guilty by the jury
According to the testimony of Sperry, Conard went to the house of Gibson and she stayed in the car but could hear the gunshots coming from inside the house during the home invasion. After the shooting stopped, Sperry said Conard instructed her to come in and help take valuable jewelry and other items they could use or pawn off and she followed the instructions.
Sperry said she helped Conard move the body out of the doorway before she went into the kitchen and he went looking into the bedrooms. When they switched, Sperry found a sewing machine that she left, but Conard later found the machine and claimed it was the "jackpot" for them.
After leaving the home of Gibson, Sperry said Conard drove them back to their residence where they unloaded all of the jewelry, sewing machine and other items they took. After Sperry spent some time cleaning while Conard was sorting, they went to a nearby gas station but Sperry said she could not recall the name of the gas station or the road it was on.
She said that Conard stayed in the vehicle while she went in to get cigarettes, Monster energy drinks and gas for the car.
Conard wanted to return to the scene of the crime to break into the car of Gibson because he believed there was a gun inside that they could also pawn.
However, Sperry said they turned around because Conard was paranoid and they could see police lights near Gibson’s home. The two returned back to their residence for the evening.
During her testimony, Sperry recalled an argument from Aug. 1, where she and Conard argued about whether or not Sperry had scratched off lottery tickets without Conard. As Sperry was leaving to go to work Conard shot at her. The prosecution proceeded to play voice messages from that day from Sperry to Conard. One of the last things that the prosecution presented was a handwritten note that Sperry confirmed was the handwriting of Conard that closed with Conard calling himself “your bringer of death” with his signature below and a red mark next to it.
The last item of evidence provided by Bedinger was the plea agreement to which he asked Sperry, "What's the number one rule you gotta do?" to which Sperry replied, "Be truthful." He continued by asking "Did you go to Barbara Gibson's House on May 9, 2020?" She replied "Yes."
"Did you have a gun in your hand?" Bedinger asked.
Sperry replied, "No."
Bedinger asked "Who did?" to which Sperry replied "Andrew."
Bedinger continued by asking "Are you the victim in this case?" Sperry said "No."
Bedinger asked, "Who is?" Sperry said "Ms. Gibson" Bedinger followed up asking "Did you shoot and kill Barbara Gibson?" Sperry said "No."
Bedinger finally asked "Who shot and killed Barbara Gibson?" Sperry said "Andrew."
Thursday concluded with three more witnesses taking the stand. Tushar Patel, owner of one of the gas stations that Sperry worked at, Investigator Kim Hope who talked about her initial interviews following the arrest of Sperry, and Desirae Milligan, who was a regular at the gas stations where Sperry worked.
The trial picked up Friday with the State calling FBI Secret Agent Blake Downing who explained the location, GPS, and WIFI data along with the search history of Sperry and the potentially deleted history of Conard. He was able to present cell phone pings that put Conard’s cell phone at the crime scene for two minutes and one second.
He was followed by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jackson Lawrence. Lawrence presented a heat map that he drew and answered "yes" to the State's question that if two minutes and one second was plenty of time to commit a murder and leave.
Todd asked Lawrence to play a two minute and one second timer on his phone for the jury.
She was followed by Mark Tanner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Tanner works in the State Crime Lab and was the examiner of the cartridges and the Glock 45 automatic handgun that were admitted as evidence. Tanner could not exclude the handgun as the murder weapon but he said he could also not certify that it was the murder weapon.
The final expert witness of the State was Doctor Rochelle Smith, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who completed the autopsy of Gibson. She presented photo evidence from the State all of the wounds that were inflicted to Gibson.
Based on Smith’s analysis she found that Gibson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The State rested their case and were followed by the Defense who handed over one piece of evidence but immediately rested their case as well.
The case will conclude Monday with closing arguments.
