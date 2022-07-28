Clyde Henry Puckett, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on October 21, 1943, the son of Felton Henry Puckett and Alice Collins Puckett.

Clyde graduated from Mt. Zion High. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a truck driver for over 30 years.

Service information

Aug 1
Graveside
Monday, August 1, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
