Clyde Henry Puckett, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on October 21, 1943, the son of Felton Henry Puckett and Alice Collins Puckett.
Clyde graduated from Mt. Zion High. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a truck driver for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Wilder Puckett, and 7 siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Karmen Barber; grandchildren, Katherine Barber & Bethany Barber; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Barber & Raelynn Barber.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
