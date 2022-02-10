Clotilde Cristina Vietti (Buddie) Charles, 102, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her residence at Brookdale Senior Living in Carrollton.

She was a gift to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Homer (Abe) Charles; and is survived by her children, Susan Dobes (Bob) of Seagrove Beach, Florida, Richard Charles (Joanne) of Lawrenceville, Dana Riley (John) of Newnan; and her friend of many years, Ellen Wickersham of Atlanta. She also rejoiced in her four grandchildren, Sean Dobes, Abraham Riley, Thomas Riley and Christina Riley; and three great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Riley, Eva Rose Riley and Elin Riley.

Her body was donated at her direction to the Emory School of Medicine.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts should be given to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Brookdale Carrollton, 530 Northside Dr., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.

To plant a tree in memory of Clotilde Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

