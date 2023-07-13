“Mister Aaron Shelton, I forgive you. I pray for your and Pier’s Salvation. I forgive you” is how Sergeant Rob Holloway concluded his Victim Impact Statement Thursday afternoon during what was an emotional sentencing hearing of Aaron JuJuan Shelton, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama.
Two years since two Alabama men came into Carroll County and opened fire on officers injuring three, killing none, Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger sentenced Shelton to Life without parole plus over 100 years for his involvement in the events that occurred on April 12, 2021 which resulted in the death of his cousin Pier Shelton.
Aaron Shelton was found guilty on July 7, 2023, of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement Officers, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and other charges by a Carroll County Jury. The officers that were injured during the incident on April 12, 2021, were Sergeant Rob Holloway with the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Chase Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department, and Deputy Jay Repetto of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergeant Holloway’s wife, Stephanie Holloway began her impact statement by discussing the impact the actions of Shelton had on the Carrollton and Carroll County community.
“First, the horror that they inflicted on so many first responders and their families that night created physical, mental, and emotional issues in the lives of all involved. We know 911 dispatchers, deputies and even two of the amazing CPD officers from Rob’s shift on April 12 that lost their passion for working as a first responder as a result of that night.”
Gordy spoke next to and referenced a phone recording in which Shelton laughed about what happened on April 12, 2021.
“You had the audacity to laugh about it several days after the shooting, praising your cousin on a recorded jail phone call.” Gordy said. “I do not feel sorry for you one bit. So don’t sit there and lie like you did during trial telling yourself you’re just as much of a victim as all these officers involved. Instead of being a man and taking responsibility you got on that stand and said nothing but complete lies.”
Gordy finished his statement saying to Judge Tisinger, “As you put your trust and faith in me to do my job to uphold the laws of the state, I put my trust and faith in you to do your job to uphold the justice of this court.”
Laurie Repetto, the wife of Jay Repetto spoke as well about the persona that Aaron Shelton had portrayed of himself online.
“You have no honor, no respect, and you are the true definition of a criminal,” she said. “Your choices have made you what you are and they have put you where you have been.”
Sergeant Richard Cheatwood spoke next and talked about the events that unfolded that night as he gave aid to Sergeant Holloway after he had been shot. Cheatwood also talked about the trauma he faced from that night.
“It took awhile for this to affect me. It took a very long time, almost a year before it started bothering me because as I stated it was now my job to step up and do everything that Rob had prepared me for going forward,” he said.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Zack Pruitt who initiated the initial traffic stop with Pier and Aaron Shelton discussed the third person being punished in this case.
“Your actions on April 12 not only condemned your cousin to death, yourself a prosecution, but your son.” Pruitt said. “Your child is the most unfortunate victim to this case because they will never have a real father in his life.”
Pruitt then finished his statement referencing Aaron Shelton’s dream of being an aspiring rapper and quoting his own lyrics to him saying, “You should’ve stopped cappin’ because this is what happens. You’ll be chilling in prison where the killers are at. You send some shots, we’ll send them back.”
The defense attorney for Aaron Shelton, Ryan Brown requested for life with parole to be followed by 25 years, and 45 years probation. Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger requested the maximum sentence.
