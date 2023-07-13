“Mister Aaron Shelton, I forgive you. I pray for your and Pier’s Salvation. I forgive you” is how Sergeant Rob Holloway concluded his Victim Impact Statement Thursday afternoon during what was an emotional sentencing hearing of Aaron JuJuan Shelton, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Two years since two Alabama men came into Carroll County and opened fire on officers injuring three, killing none, Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger sentenced Shelton to Life without parole plus over 100 years for his involvement in the events that occurred on April 12, 2021 which resulted in the death of his cousin Pier Shelton.