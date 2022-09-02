Clohie Smith

Clohie Irene Robinson Smith of Bremen, Georgia, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Clohie was born to George Mirum Robinson and Rosa Mae Howard Robinson at home in Waco, Georgia, on April 17, 1933. She was a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin, church member, and community member.
Clohie graduated from Waco High School in 1951. She made lifelong friends with her fellow classmates; they met regularly, traveled extensively, and called themselves the Waco Gang. Clohie grew up in a large family and enjoyed opening her home to them for holiday gatherings.
Clohie and Preston married on December 19, 1953. Clohie worked at several places around Bremen and made lifelong friends at those places, too. Early on, she worked at Sewell Manufacturing Plant 2 and retired from Sewell’s in 1972. She sang every time at work with the Sewell Singers. In later years, she worked with a local florist and her church’s weekday preschool program, where she is fondly remembered as “Miss Clohie.” When she retired, she loved being a grandmother and homemaker.
Church and music were integral parts of Clohie’s life. She and her family were members of Bethel Baptist where she taught Sunday School; later, they joined Bremen First Baptist Church where she sang alto in the choir and served faithfully in the church nursery.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Preston Lee Smith; daughters Allison (Keith) Moore, Sonja (Bob) Bagby; grandchildren Joel (April) Bagby, Leigh Anne (Josh) Harwell, Mary Beth (Hunter) Bragg; great-grandchildren Allie Mariana Harwell, Preston Robert Bagby, Graham Earnest Harwell, Vera Mae Bragg; sister Hazel Robinson Bell and Wayne Robinson; in-laws Billie Robinson, Elaine Robinson, Harold Wright, Jean (Jerry) Estes; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Clohie has joined a heavenly choir that includes her parents, siblings, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and cousins, all of whom she loved so very much.
