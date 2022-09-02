Clohie Smith

Clohie Irene Robinson Smith of Bremen, Georgia, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Clohie was born to George Mirum Robinson and Rosa Mae Howard Robinson at home in Waco, Georgia, on April 17, 1933. She was a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin, church member, and community member.

Trending Videos