While we had an early start to the growing season, it was followed by colder conditions in March that slowed things down quite a bit. Since that time, we have seen periods of very warm weather alternating with much cooler conditions. As soil temperatures rise and fall, it has been tough for farmers to know when to plant. Wet conditions have also been an issue in some areas.

The current cool weather is expected to stick around until early May, but after that the extended outlook shows a likely return to warmer-than-normal conditions for much of the growing season. We expect there will be occasional cooler periods, but the warmer conditions should help crops catch up on growing degree days and most should start developing at a more rapid pace than they are right now. Rainfall has been quite good for the year to date, especially in northern Georgia, although it has been drier in the southern half of the state. The extended forecasts at the moment do not indicate any extended period of very dry conditions, so I am hopeful that we may escape a big drought this summer in spite of the warmer-than-normal temperatures.

