Funeral service for Mr Clifton Lowery will be Monday December 20, 2021 at noon at the Greater Kingdom Seeker’s International Church Located 919 Maple street Carrollton Georgia 30117 Bishop Eli Daniel Pastor, Rev. Fred Foster, Eulogist.
The Interment will be at the Carrollton city location Alabama street Carrollton Georgia 30117. Visitation will be Sunday December 19 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W Center St. Carrollton Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.