Clifton Cox

Mr. Clifton Hugh “Pops” Cox, 86, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on April 23, 2022.
Mr. Cox was born on January 4, 1936 in Heflin to the late Mozelle Clark. He was retired from Southern Mills where he worked in the maintenance department. He loved gardening and fishing, playing softball, hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also had a special love for eating vanilla ice cream.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded by his grandfather, Jeff Cox, who raised him. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Cox; his brother, Jimmy Cox; and his son-in-law, Billy Ledford.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy Hugh Cox and his wife, Tammy, Danny Cox and his wife, Nancy, and Kathey Cox Ledford; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his best friend and caretaker, Selena Gordon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Georgia Time) at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. C.J. Clark will officiate. Following the services, interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Peep Crack) in Cleburne County, Alabama.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5:00 till 8:00 p.m. EDT.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.