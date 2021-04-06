Mr. Clifford Harvey Lowe, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The family received friends on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Interment was in the Carroll Memory Gardens with the U.S. Army Honor Guard providing military honors
