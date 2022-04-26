Clifford Anderson

Rev. Clifford G. Anderson, 78, of Franklin, passed away on April 24, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late John W. Anderson and the late Christine Bishop Anderson.
He proudly served in the Georgia National Guard and was a minister for more than 40 years, most recently serving as pastor at Mt. Pleasant Church in Franklin.
He had a contagious smile and a beautiful singing voice. He enjoyed singing, woodworking, puzzles, old cars, and model trains. His family was very important to him and he loved them all very much.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Anderson Clark; and a brother, John Anderson, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Davis Anderson, of Franklin; his children, David (Leisa) Anderson, of Newnan, Gary (Marie) Anderson, of Carrollton, and Kim Anderson, of Franklin; sister, Myrtice (Arthur) Henderson, of Mableton, Georgia; brother, Richard Anderson, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. from Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Neil Aubrey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
