Georgia’s annual Click It or Ticket campaign has launched just before Thanksgiving holiday travel periods.

Every year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety promotes the state of Georgia participating in Click It or Ticket enforcement and media campaigns during Memorial Day and Thanksgiving travel periods to reinforce seat belt safety awareness statewide. According to Georgia’s GOHS, the Click it or Ticket program is vital in continuing the fight against unbelted crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Trending Videos