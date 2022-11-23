Georgia’s annual Click It or Ticket campaign has launched just before Thanksgiving holiday travel periods.
Every year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety promotes the state of Georgia participating in Click It or Ticket enforcement and media campaigns during Memorial Day and Thanksgiving travel periods to reinforce seat belt safety awareness statewide. According to Georgia’s GOHS, the Click it or Ticket program is vital in continuing the fight against unbelted crashes, injuries and fatalities.
According to Georgia’s GOHS, one of the “safest choices” drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. The nationwide seat belt usage rate was 90.7% in 2-19 and of the 37.133 people killed in vehicle crashes in 2-17, 47% were not wearing a seat belt, per Georgia GOHS.
In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts, per Georgia GOHS. Seat belts reduce serious crash related injuries and deaths by 50% and in 2009 over 13,000 lives were saved.
The GOHS addressed myths like individuals believing it is “their business if they die in a car crash” or seat belts are only needed when “driving long distances, not if driving near home.” A vehicle crash death “is everyone’s business.” Every year, nearly 40,000 Americans die from motor vehicle related injuries and another 270,000 are hospitalized, per GOHS. These injuries cost the states and the country an estimated $99 billion in lifetime medical care and lost productivity. Also, three out of every four crashes occurred within 25 miles from home.
According to GOHS, the consequences of not wearing, or improperly wearing, a seat belt are clear. Buckling up helps keep drivers and passengers “safe and secure inside your vehicle”, while not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly.
Airbags are not enough to protect you because the force of an airbag can seriously injure or even kill individuals if they are not buckled up. Improperly wearing a seat belt, such as putting the strap below your arm, still puts vehicle riders at risk in a crash, per GOHS.
The benefits of buckling up are equally clear, according to the GOHS. If the driver and passenger buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, risk of fatal injury is reduced by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%. If riders buckle up in a light truck, the risk of fatal injury is reduced by 60% and moderate to critical injury by 65%.
