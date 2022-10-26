Cleophas Jordan, age 65, of Temple died on October 19, 2022.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday October 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Viewing will be held TODAY, October 27, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
