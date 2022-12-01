On November 15, 2022 at the Clem Community Center in Clem, several local, senior citizens of the small town met to discuss plans for its annual Clem Founders’ Day parade. Aiming to spread the word about this special day, the set day that the parade will be held each year is always going to be the Saturday before Thanksgiving, says Annette Boykin.
The parade was held in Clem near the Clem Community Center, and each year, some sort of prize is given out to the citizens of Clem. This year, the Clem committee gave out pantry bags during the parade. The bags were filled with home essentials like toilet tissue, paper towels, laundry detergent, and much more.
Among some of those at the Tuesday meeting, were some of Clem’s longest living citizens including Willie Kate Dallas at 94 years old.
“I have spent my whole life in Clem,” Annette Boykin says. “I picked cotton and learned to make biscuits at Central High School.
Teresa Dallas Hill recalled attending a 2-room school house at Antioch Baptist Church and Dennis Bates was a blacksmith and ran a general store in the small town. Cora Lee Long Boykin and Veronica Long-Parham are long-time citizens as well as she has owned property in Clem.
As all of the members recollected and reminisced of the time past, some remember being baptized in a schoolyard pool.
The City of Clem thanks their sponsors which includes Just in Time DJ, and many others.
