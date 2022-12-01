On November 15, 2022 at the Clem Community Center in Clem, several local, senior citizens of the small town met to discuss plans for its annual Clem Founders’ Day parade. Aiming to spread the word about this special day, the set day that the parade will be held each year is always going to be the Saturday before Thanksgiving, says Annette Boykin.

The parade was held in Clem near the Clem Community Center, and each year, some sort of prize is given out to the citizens of Clem. This year, the Clem committee gave out pantry bags during the parade. The bags were filled with home essentials like toilet tissue, paper towels, laundry detergent, and much more.

