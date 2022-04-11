Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure — or business.
Gregory Ballou and his fiance’, Mary “Liz” Turner, are the CEO and owner of their recently relocated business, Junk Sweepers.
The pair, who are currently living in LaGrange with their five children, have established their debris removal service within the past two months in Carroll County to service this area. Previously, they had been servicing the Troup County area.
“Well I got a bad impression, no offense to Troup County,” Ballou said. “Troup County’s a wonderful place, but I wouldn’t make that the first stop if I came to Georgia. In fact, I think Carrollton is just amazing. If you’re not going to the beaches of Georgia, go to Carrollton.”
They are originally from outside the Washington D.C. area, but relocated to Georgia three years ago.
“We’re new to Carrollton, but Carrollton swept us off our feet. Carrollton made us feel like we could stay in Georgia forever,” Ballou said.
Before the pair began their business ventures, they worked nine to five styled jobs. Turner was a childcare worker while Ballou worked in commercial landscaping.
“We were typical, everyday workers,” Ballou said.
When asked about interests and hobbies, Ballou stated some of his concerns with society.
“My biggest concern is recidivism actually,” Ballou said. “I don’t like to get too political because everyone gets drowned by political stuff. I think there’s a lot to do in the system, in our whole system, that just we need to rival other countries and what works for other countries. We need to spend a little bit of time asking how we can improve. We got little things like the mental health initiative that we lack and stuff like that. All things aside I think we just need to spend more time loving people. We need to spend more time working together to reach goals. It makes everybody’s day better when we all are smiling. I don’t know how anyone can have a great day and see another person having a really bad day. It frustrates me, I can’t move on with my day, I have to stop, I have to ask, I have to know is there something I can do. If you have five burgers, why can’t you cough up one, that kind of mentality.”
Ballou and Turner had a home occupation before Junk Sweepers, but ended that venture due to a family emergency.
“Our youngest baby got some serious health problems and we managed to escape it amazingly. We shut down the company, we just said you know what we can afford to do this, we’re doing it. We’re staying home for a few months and go ahead and run ourselves dry, run the well dry,” Ballou said.
While home, they knew they wanted to return to the business world when the time was right. They brainstormed a business, Renegade Estate Cleanup.
They had plans to get an LLC and fully launch the company, but Ballou changed the plan one day before making the final LLC purchase.
“I was trying to come up with a tagline and heard Junk Sweepers,” Ballou said. “It just sounds good, it’s lovely and fits who we are.”
“The day before we were going to get our LLC, he changed the name,” Turner said. “Everything we had planned, he changed the day before, everything. We had everything planned out and literally everything switched the day before our appointment.”
One day Ballou and Turner went to an auction for fun, the first one.
“I bidded on a locked, job box. It was locked and nobody could tell what was in it. I bid on it and got it for 40 bucks. I was super excited…we busted the lock open and you wouldn’t believe what we found in there. It was a core drill, a healthy core drill. It was a $6,000 drill. I was kicking rocks like I can’t go back to a normal job after this. From there on I was tainted, everyday showing up to work like I could be at an auction right now,” Ballou said.
This newfound tool gave Ballou the idea to “play around with the idea of starting a business.” They started a business where they would buy tools for people that they would need for their job sites.
“We put that to rest because it just wasn’t panning out,” Ballou said. “We took on junk removal because it felt like trash is always a business, it’s always going to be needed. It’s always going to be in demand, it’s always going to be there.
Ballou described this business venture as “a journey.”
“I think it’s more my fault. I try to take on too many different side avenues. Maybe I can do this, maybe I can do that, also we can do this. I had no focus. This is the first time you’re going to ever see a company from me focused,” Ballou said.
Ballou aspires to franchise and grow Junk Sweepers and be known as a business “proudly from Carrollton.” By summer, the pair hopes to grow their crew by hiring individuals to work with them.
“We’re here for the long term, it’s going to be big,” Ballou said.
They do not limit their services to just house cleaning and junk removal and are willing to accept jobs that reference “any type of cleaning” like debris or brush removal or construction waste.
“I have the ability to figure things out so I can take on any job that’s put before me,” Ballou said.
