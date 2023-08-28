Clayton Lee Kierbow, 46, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023. He was born Sept. 24, 1976, the son of Robert Kierbow & the late Patricia “Pat” Wilson Kierbow.
Kierbow, as friends and family knew him, worked as a Carroll County Fireman for 22 years. Most recently, he worked as a salesman at Mike Fitzpatrick Ford in Newnan. He will be remembered as a caring son, a devoted husband, and a loving father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Tara McMillan Kierbow; children, Jaidyn Kierbow, Rhett Kierbow, and Sam Kierbow; brother & sister-in-law, Clint & Charlotte Kierbow; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
