Clayton Lee Kierbow

Clayton Lee Kierbow, 46, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023. He was born Sept. 24, 1976, the son of Robert Kierbow & the late Patricia “Pat” Wilson Kierbow.

Kierbow, as friends and family knew him, worked as a Carroll County Fireman for 22 years. Most recently, he worked as a salesman at Mike Fitzpatrick Ford in Newnan. He will be remembered as a caring son, a devoted husband, and a loving father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Service information

Sep 2
Visitation
Saturday, September 2, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Eastside Baptist Church
42 Little New York Road
Carrollton, Ga 30116
Sep 2
Memorial
Saturday, September 2, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Eastside Baptist Church
42 Little New York Road
Carrollton, Ga 30116
