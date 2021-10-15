Mrs. Claudia Marie Darst Pyron, age 70 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born August 25, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Ellison Darst and the late Betty Ford Darst. Claudia grew up in Austell, Georgia and loved climbing trees and roller skating as a little girl.
Claudia was a homemaker and a member of Lowell United Methodist Church. She loved needle point and she was an avid reader. Claudia enjoyed researching her native heritage and attending pow wows with her late husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Joey Lee Pyron; and her sisters, Cheryl Gravitt and Mary Gregory.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Chrissy & Ryan Meadows of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Gayla Pyron of Franklin; grandchildren, Aleigha & Zach Moore, and Emily Pyron; great-grandbaby Oaklynn due February 2022; sisters and brothers-in-law, Roberta & Phil Graham and Linda & Dennis Wooden; and brother and sister-in-law, William & Deborah Darst.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Brother Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in Lowell UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
