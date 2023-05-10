Mr. Claude Wesley McAteer, III, age 52, of Hogansville, Ga, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:44 pm
Mr. Claude Wesley McAteer, III, age 52, of Hogansville, Ga, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Wes was born on January 26, 1971 in Cobb County, Ga, the son of Mellie Hunt Parrish and the late Claude Wesley McAteer, Jr.
Wes played football for Mars Hill College and Tennessee Wesleyan College before graduating with a BS in Church Vocation: Church Camps and Recreation from Tennessee Wesleyan in 1996. After college Wes worked at Southwire, Carrollton City Parks and Recreation, in youth ministry and then began his career in the erosion control distribution business in 2005. He was a territory manager covering the southeast for GroGreen Solutions.
Wes was an avid hunter and angler who shared his love for the outdoors and animals with his children, extended family and friends. He was an active presence at the Monroe County Recreation Department (MCRD) for a decade, inspiring his own children and many other local kids as an outstanding volunteer youth football and baseball coach. He was a model youth coach whose calm, compassionate presence enabled him to be an effective mentor to local children. In addition to his work with MCRD, Wes was also among the founders of the Monroe County based travel football squad, the Monroe Elite Tigers.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Grace McAteer; son, Hunt Anderson McAteer; parents, Mellie (Mark) Parrish; sisters, Cindy Barge (Will Long), Crystal (Robert) Burdette, Paula (Eric) Simmons, Shantel Wood; nieces & nephews – Wesli, Pierce & Zane Simmons; Jackson & Evan Burdette; AJ (Kaelen), Joshua (Destiny), Samuel, Christian, Ansley, Isaiah & Neziah Barge; Ellie Gomez.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station with Mr. Mark Davis and Mr. Kevin Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Nuckolls, Pete Wiggins, Steve Harper, Bob West, David McClendon and Jim Ozier. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of GroGreen, members of the Duck Hunting Club and the original Bear River Boys.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners earmarked Recreation Football program. P.O. Box 189, Forsyth, GA 31029. VENMO = @MCFire, description – rec donation.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
