"Classics and Grass" Concert set for Saurday

The Steed Brothers Band will join with pianist Terry Lowry, conductor of the Carrollton Symphony Orchestra, to bring a unique blend of bluegrass and classical music together at the Carrollton Center for the Arts this Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ barrier-breaking "Classics and Grass Concert" will fuse classical and bluegrass music together on Saturday evening, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance showcases pianist Terry Lowry, conductor of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, and the Steed Brothers Band, featuring Zach and David Steed on guitar and mandolin and James McKinney on banjo.

