The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ barrier-breaking "Classics and Grass Concert" will fuse classical and bluegrass music together on Saturday evening, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The performance showcases pianist Terry Lowry, conductor of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, and the Steed Brothers Band, featuring Zach and David Steed on guitar and mandolin and James McKinney on banjo.
Lowry and McKinney will play classical selections together and all the artists will take part in a group jam during the final set.
“This one of a kind program brings two seemingly different music styles together for an unforgettable evening,” said Lowry. “Classical music and bluegrass have more in common than many might think. Both styles have an established canon of standard pieces, a pantheon of celebrated performers and a rich and interesting back-and-forth between different musical instruments.
"If you love one type but aren't sure about the other, " Lowry added, "this concert is for you.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for 12 and younger and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the Center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
This performance is sponsored by Jim and Tammy Hughes.
