Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Douglasville gets 20 years in domestic case
- Chef G. Garvin of AspireTV Network joins Spectrum to present $50,000 to M.E.N.S. Wear, Inc.
- CLASS OF 23
- County Schools honor top academic seniors at honors breakfast
- Gas prices go down one cent heading into Memorial Day
- Raffensperger unveils election security plan
- LOCALS LIVE
- County Schools relocating its Transportation Department
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hometown Hero' celebration planned for Megan Danielle
- Carrollton man arrested for identify theft fraud and transaction card fraud
- ACE unit gets nearly 2 pounds of pot
- Backseat passenger arrested during traffic stop
- Midtown Water Park in Carrollton receives $2.2 million grant from state government
- Public health investigating reports of Cyclospora infection
- UWG begins ALETE police training program
- Douglasville man hits patrol car during chase
- Carrollton Council discusses rezoning, special use permits, and EV charging
- CPD investigating Friday shooting
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.