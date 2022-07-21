CLARIFICATION
In the news article carried in the Times-Georgian's Thursday, July 21 edition regarding remarks made by Stacy Watson, director for economic and industrial development for the Georgia Ports Authority at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's July Lunch and Learn, it was incorrectly stated that the projected completion date for the West Central Inland Port facility in Troup County is 2025. Actually, the planning for this facility is slated for completion in 2025 and completion is 10-years out from that date. The Northeast Georgia Inland Port in Gainesville is in fact targeted for completion in 2025. The Times-Georgian regrets any inconvenience or confusion that may have resulted from this error. It is the policy of the Times-Georgian to correct errors in fact.
