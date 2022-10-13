Clarence “Nick” Nixon, 85, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1937. He is the son of the late William Carl Nixon and the late Ethel Meline Pruitt Nixon.
Mr. Nixon was a retired Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a very hard worker and he was self-employed in the construction business. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Buford Nixon, Jamie Adams, and Bill Nixon; brother, Jackie Nixon; sister, Mary Ann of California. He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Roach Nixon; son, Marty Nixon of Villa Rica, Georgia; daughter and son in law Diane and Thomas Cole of Cedartown, Georgia; daughter, Cheli Nixon of Cartersville, Georgia; son and daughter in law, Brice and Lindsey Nixon Bingham, Alabama; brother and sister in law Danny and Betty Adams of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4-9 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
