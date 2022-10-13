Clarence “Nick” Nixon, 85, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1937. He is the son of the late William Carl Nixon and the late Ethel Meline Pruitt Nixon.

Mr. Nixon was a retired Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a very hard worker and he was self-employed in the construction business. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing and gardening.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Nixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos