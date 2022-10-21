Clarence Marion Robinson Jr. age 90 passed away on Friday October 14 in his home in Carrollton, Ga. from Leukemia.
He enjoyed a career of 43 years with CSX Railroad touching many lives, was a member of Mount Pleasant Church in Clem, GA, and passionate gardener.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Sue Daniel Robinson of 50 years and his son Clarence Marion Robinson III.
He is survived by his three daughters, Penny Daniel (spouse Stephen), Kim Gilmer (spouse David), and Joni Robinson, also three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
At his request, no visitation will be held, only a graveside service at Graves Gap Cemetery in Hayden, Ala.
Arrangements are with Messmer Goodwin Funeral Home in Warrior, Ala.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tanner Medical Foundation.
