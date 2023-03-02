The Family of Clarence Henderson

The family of Clarence Henderson looks on during Thursday afternoon's hearing that dismissed a 73-year old murder case against Henderson.

Coweta Judicial District Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger dismissed the case of Clarence Henderson and removed it from the dead docket on Thursday afternoon as had been expected.

The dismissal took place in the Old Carroll County Courthouse, the same building that Henderson was tried and found guilty in on all three occasions.

