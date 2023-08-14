Clarence Harland Lambert, age 81 of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born March 13, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Thomas Eugene Lambert, Sr. and Lilla Smith Lambert.
Clarence retired from the city of Carrollton, and after his retirement he enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding on his lawn mower and his tractor. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Everyone that knew him will miss him terribly.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into heaven by his wife of 58 years, Judy Smith Lambert, a great grandson, Tuck Mitchell Wilson, and brothers, Clyde Lambert, Jerrell Lambert and Carl Lambert.
Clarence is survived by his children, Leah and Richard Walton, Neil and Lisa Lambert and Lisa Wilson; grandchildren, Ren Wilson, Craig and Sammie Wilson, Kris and Nicole Wilson, Courtland and Alexis Lambert, Mandi and Jason Williams, and Jeremy Walton; great grandchildren, Gavin and Campbell Wilson, Lilly, Christian, and Emma Williams, and Brantley, Jolene, and Lula Walton; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Patsy Lambert; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Wally Dedman and Rev. Keith Horsley officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Clarence Lambert, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.