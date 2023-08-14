Clarence Harland Lambert

Clarence Harland Lambert, age 81 of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He was born March 13, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Thomas Eugene Lambert, Sr. and Lilla Smith Lambert.

Clarence retired from the city of Carrollton, and after his retirement he enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding on his lawn mower and his tractor. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Everyone that knew him will miss him terribly.

To send flowers to the family of Clarence Lambert, please visit Tribute Store.