Clara Nell Jones, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on Sept. 9, 1931, daughter of Marshall K. and Lizzie Newby Morris.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Jones Sr.; her son, James Roy Jones Jr.; her brothers, Charlie Morris, Bill Morris, Doyle (Bo) Morris, Dewey and Homer Morris; and her sister, Mamie Morris Coley.
Survivors include her children, daughter, Jennifer Jones, of Bremen; sons, Tim Jones, of Bremen, Steve and Susan Jones, of Carrollton; daughter-in-love, Debbie Jones, of Roopville; sisters-in-law, Geneva Morris, of Cedartown, and Elizabeth Jones Dunkin, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Scott and Jennifer Brooks, Will and Julie Strange, Eric and Ashley Jones, and Jonathan Jones, of Bremen, Michael Jones, of Gainesville, Will and Laura Welch, of Baltimore, Maryland, Matt and Samantha Wix, of Canton, Chris and Misty Reynolds, of Roopville, Keri Jones, of Roopville, Hannah Jones, of Calhoun, and Sarah Muse, of Carrollton; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In her early years, she and Roy, were both involved with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, being Scout leaders and traveling to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.
Clara was an avid gardener, her true passion. She loved her wild flowers, and spent many years planting her gardens all over her yard.
She was a bird watcher with many feeders for hummingbirds and other birds.
Clara was well known for her Southern cooking. People enjoyed her baking as well, a lemon pound cake being a favorite. She taught some of the Japanese ladies from Honda Lock that she met through church to cook Southern meals, taking them under her wing to go to the grocery store to help them pick the ingredients for the meals and prepare them in her kitchen.
She was a talented seamstress, making dresses, Prom/Wedding dresses, alterations for men’s suits, making Bremen School cheerleader and drill team uniforms. She made Adoption dolls and doll clothes for Barbies. Even in her 1880s, she was known to alter a cheerleading outfit or a play costume for a granddaughter.
She sold Fay Swafford Originals, a 1980s company that offered home parties of purses and luggage with an option to have their initials imprinted. Clara traveled the area doing these home parties and was one of the top producers.
Her greatest accomplishment was the Bremen Day Care where she kept and taught at least two generations of children. She was the first pre-k and kindergarten in Bremen, even before the school system. As she got older, children she taught, now adults, would visit, call, or be her facebook friend. Her favorite pastime was Candy Crush and Happy Color.
She was a member of the Millers Academy Christian Church.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Service will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Gray and Steve Jones officiating. Scott Brooks, Will Strange, Michael Jones, Eric Jones, Chris Reynolds and Jonathan Jones will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Share thoughts
and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.
com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.