Clara "Fay" Clark

Clara “Fay” (Pankey) Clark, 88, of Villa Rica, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Fay was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Ellijay, to the late Marvin Columbus and Nancy Ann (Banks) Pankey.
Fay was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Holiness Church in Villa Rica.
Faye is preceded in death by husband, Lionel L. Clark; sisters, Paralee Pankey Beard, Reba Pankey Weese, Mattie Pankey Pierce; brothers, John Pankey and Seth Pankey.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann Shepard, Villa Rica; son, James Terry Shepard, Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tracey Wayne Weems, Melissa Kay (Jeff) Ray, Winona Rose Brown; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Tyler) Thurman, Chassity (Gregory) Stuck, Kyle Weems, Koree Weems; five great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Mary Jones, Ellijay, Ruby Cochran, Ellijay; brother, Hobert Pankey, Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Luke officiating. Patrick Martin, Jimmy Pankey, Tracey Weems, Michael Rogers, Jeff Ray and Greg Stuck will be serving as pallbearers. Flowers are being accepted.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com.
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
