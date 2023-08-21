Clara Bailey was born Clara Louise Huckeba in Carrollton, Georgia on July 13, 1931, the third daughter of Wiley L. and Alice Huckeba.

She was educated in the Carrollton School System and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1949. She attended West Georgia College following graduation from High School.

