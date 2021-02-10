Villa Rica survived the stresses of 2020 and entered a new phase of rapid growth, Mayor Gil McDougal said Tuesday.
During the annual State of the City address, McDougal spoke of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said that despite that and other challenges “the state of our city is strong and getting stronger.”
McDougal delivered the address at the start of Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting. He noted that the city accepted the advice of health experts as the COVID-19 threat emerged, and he focused on the contributions and sacrifices made by city employees.
“We asked more of our staff this past year, and they performed in a way that we can all be proud of,” McDougal said. “Many working odd hours, working from home, shifting schedules, even doing double and triple duty while their colleagues were out due to COVID-19.”
He noted that “through good policy” and relief granted by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), “we did nor furlough or lay off any employees due to the pandemic.”
McDougal also thanked members of the City Council who worked through “uncharted waters” and helped produce a new city budget, which for the first time in three years contained no rate increases for water, sewer, or sanitation services.
He also praised the city’s partially self-funded insurance program, which is administered through third parties, but directly pays city employee and dependent’s medical expenses. Since the program began in October 2017, it has consistently saved money for the city, to the tune of over $1 million.
Despite the pandemic, Villa Rica experienced a new surge of growth during 2020, McDougal said.
“We saw an ever-growing number of residential building permits as more homes continue to be constructed than at any time since the housing crash. Developers are busy building Villa Rica’s newest neighborhoods, while also depleting our oversupply of vacant lots by building brand new houses on them.”
He said that during the year, the city revamped its zoning ordinance, allowing officials more control over how — and where — the city is growing.
He also took note of a plan to replace current city Housing Authority buildings with a new 200-unit public housing project to be built on Highway 61; close, he said, to the new headquarters of Southeast Trans, a non-emergency medical transport service that will bring 60 jobs to the city.
“All across our city we are building and renovating,” McDougal said, “including at Villa Rica High School, where Carroll County Schools will be renovating the football stadium, and at Villa Rica Elementary School which will get a new gym and classroom building.”
The city also began work on renovating and improving the city’s infrastructure, extending or relocating lines at Edge Road, North Avenue, Punkintown Road and Herrell Road.
McDougal noted as well that the city had received the WaterFirst designation from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), which will allow Villa Rica to have discounted interest for GEFA loans the city will need for further infrastructure upgrades.
“In 2020, most of our events were cancelled due to COVID-19, which impacted Recreation, the Library, Pine Mountain Gold Museum, and Main Street most,” McDougal said. “However, there were some bright spots, Main Street proudly hosted the Annual Gold Rush Festival, Thrill at the Mill, and Christmas on Main.”
McDougal then turned from the challenges of 2020 to what the city is facing for its future.
“There should be no mistake that the city continues meet numerous challenges everyday as we navigate this tricky balance of meeting the needs of our current residents while planning and implementing responsible growth strategies,” McDougal said.
“I remain committed to the design and completion of the Mirror Lake Connector and the Tax Allocation District to support the project, as well as the North Loop bypass, and the addition of a second industrial park just to name a few of the many ongoing projects in Villa Rica.”
