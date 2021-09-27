Carrollton City Schools are looking for sponsors to help cover this year’s Christmas program to help needy families.
The city school system has had this program for over 25 years. Despite the pandemic last year, Carrollton City Schools was able to keep the tradition alive.
“It is very effective as we help over 800 students each year,” said Ryan Scroggin, Carrollton Upper Elementary School counselor. “We have just begun getting sponsors this year, but we have around 200 sponsors each year.”
According to city school administrators, last year’s sponsors ensured a wonderful Christmas for hundreds of families, and they are hoping that the same could be done this year.
Social workers and counselors have verified the families that will be involved in the program, and found them to be in need of assistance.
Therefore, sponsors will be provided profiles of their assigned families, including parents’ names, children’s names, ages, sizes, and special needs and wants.
However, city school officials said they do not expect the sponsors to meet all the requests a family may make. They said it is okay to only purchase items that they are most comfortable with and items that suit their budget.
Sponsors should then be prepared to contact their assigned families with any gift questions and to arrange delivery.
Counselors will help sponsors contact the families if they cannot reach them; however, sponsors are encouraged to call their families before the school system closes for Christmas break to ensure there are no issues with the contact information on file.
Sponsor forms are available on the school system’s website, and must be returned to Carrollton Upper Elementary School, located at 151 Reeve Drive, by Oct. 22.
For more information, contact Ryan Scroggin at CUES through email at Ryan.scroggin@carrolltoncityschools.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.