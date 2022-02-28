Although the current school year for the Carrollton City Schools still has several weeks remaining before spring break April 4-8 and the final day of school on May 25, the system is already gearing up for the 2022-23 session that begins with the first day of the school year on Aug. 15.
The registration process for the 2022-2023 school year at the city school system began yesterday for grades K-12, and the pre-K lottery registration will take place this week, Feb. 28 through March 4. Students must be 5-years old by Sept. 1, in order to register for kindergarten, and potential pre-K students must be 4-years old by Sept. 1.
Additionally, it should be noted that pre-K families are required to obtain a lottery ticket in order to be eligible for the Pre-K Lottery Drawing that is scheduled for March 7-8. Families will be notified March 9-11 of their acceptance status.
Documents required for pre-K and kindergarten registration include a copy of the child’s birth certificate, current Georgia immunization form 3231, vision, hearing, dental and nutrition form 3300, the child’s social security card, parent photo identification, and proof of residency.
Acceptable items to prove residency include current water, gas and electric bills and original lease agreements. Utility bills or lease agreements must be in the parents’ or legal guardians’ names and include the physical address.
Students who do not live in the Carrollton city limits also are eligible to register. Non-residents go through an application process at registration and are required to pay a tuition fee as follows: $200 for one child, $350 for two children, and $450 for three or more children, if accepted.
For further information on registration procedures, call 770-832-2120 or visit www.carrolltoncityschools.net.
2022-23 CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOLS CALENDAR
August 1-12: Pre-Planning
August 15: 1st Day of School for 1st Semester
September 5: Labor Day
October 10-14: Fall Break
November 4: Student Holiday
November 21-25: Thanksgiving Break
December 19-31 & January 1-2: Christmas Break
January 3: Students Return to School
January 17: 1st Day of 2nd Semester
February 21-25: Winter Break/Possible Inclement Weather Makeup Days
March 17: Student Holiday
April 3-7: Spring Break
May 19: Seniors Last Day of School/Graduation
May 24: Last Day of School
May 25-26: Post Planning
