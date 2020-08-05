Carrollton City Schools have received supplies from the state to protect students and classrooms from the effects of COVID-19 in the upcoming school year.
Thanks to the state’s CARES Act stimulus funding, the Georgia Department of Education purchased and distributed supplies to the Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESA) across Georgia, which then dispensed these items to schools throughout the state. The Carrollton school system received their supplies last week, school officials said.
”It makes sense for the state to channel some of the CARES funding through the RESA districts for distribution efficiency and cost-effectiveness since purchasing in bulk saves dollars,” said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent for Carrollton City Schools. “While these supplies from the state are most welcomed, we also have used our local CARES allotment to go above and beyond in our efforts to make the return to school as safe as possible.”
Craig George, assistant superintendent of operations for Carrollton City Schools, and his team traveled to the West Georgia RESA location in Macon last week to pick up supplies for the district.
George said Carrollton City’s allotment included 10,000 masks — 6,000 for adults and 4,000 for students — and 108 cases of hand sanitizer, plus sanitizing stations for each school. Furthermore, four cases of disinfecting wipes, 23 gowns for school nurse offices, six thermometers, and 150 face shields, were received which will be used by bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The education department has said more supplies will be distributed later on this school year.
The aforementioned supplies were determined by West Georgia RESA. The service agency used a formula to govern the needs of each district based on the number of schools and total enrollment. West Georgia RESA covers schools in Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
