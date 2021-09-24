Carrollton City Schools have been ranked eighth place overall for best public school district in Georgia.
The ranking is by Niche, considered the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families. Niche has in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, and therefore is a tool for students and families in finding the right school for them.
According to Niche’s website, Carrollton City Schools ranked second in Georgia for Most Diverse Districts, seventh for Best Places to Teach, ninth for Best Teachers, and 14th for Safest School Districts and Best for Athletes compared to 182 public school systems across the state.
A former Carrollton High School student wrote a review of the school on the Niche website that said, “All of my years in the system have been great.
“The teachers seem to be involved in the education of their students and have a willingness to help. The school is very diverse, and I feel as though all the students are respected.”
Niche's 2022 Best School Districts rankings combine rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. and state Departments of Education for factors like academics, teachers, culture, and diversity, according to Niche's website.
To determine the best teachers rating, Niche reviews a variety of metrics to establish its ranking outcome. The metrics are broken into percentages, with 30% being based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses from students and parents.
The general surveys on teachers make up 25% of the score, followed by teacher absenteeism which makes up 15%. Teacher salary index makes up 10%, and the percentage of first and/or second-year teachers make up 10%
The last consideration are average teacher salary and the student-teacher ratio— both at 5%.
“Quality teachers are essential to our mission to provide an exceptional experience and education at Carrollton City Schools,” said Mark Albertus, superintendent.
