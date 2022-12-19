CARROLLTON — The Georgia School Boards Association named Carrollton City Schools as the 2022 recipient of the Leading Edge Award for its STREAM initiative — an ongoing project between the district and C.S. Britton, Inc. to expose K-12 students to the fundamentals of stream restoration. This partnership centers around the natural resource, Buffalo Creek, meandering through the campus as each school has direct access. The project has been formally titled the Natural Channel Design/Buffalo Creek Project.
The announcement was made during the GSBA/Georgia School Superintendents Association annual conference held Dec. 2. With the support of Scott Britton, the company’s owner and brainchild of the partnership, the district has brought science and math to life for students — right outside of their classrooms. The STREAM initiative is interwoven throughout a student’s K-12 experience as a means to take full advantage of the resources at hand and assessing human impact on the environment and how each individual can better steward local resources.
Another significant impact of this partnership is the stretch of reach to a variety of students, including academically aggressive, hands-on learning seekers, and students who were unaware of these career possibilities. Through the continued commitment from C.S. Britton Inc., the district has engaged in internships and externships, allowing students to move into career pathways in the industry and teachers to gain experience in the field.
“One of my top priorities as superintendent of Carrollton City Schools is to ensure our teachers and leadership are on the same page in our pursuit for the ultimate goal — success for all students after graduation, whether their next steps are higher education, seeking opportunities in the workforce, or serving in the military,” said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. “I feel strongly that our ongoing partnership with C.S. Britton, Inc. has truly helped prepare our students for that goal.”
CUTLINE: Carrollton City Schools was named the Georgia School Boards Association’s 2022 recipient of the Leading Edge Award for its STREAM initiative. Pictured are students at Creek Week last spring. The purpose and intent of Creek Week is to immerse teachers and students in the outdoor classroom and gain knowledge, acquiring an appreciation for the Buffalo Creek Watershed.
