CARROLLTON — The Georgia School Boards Association named Carrollton City Schools as the 2022 recipient of the Leading Edge Award for its STREAM initiative — an ongoing project between the district and C.S. Britton, Inc. to expose K-12 students to the fundamentals of stream restoration. This partnership centers around the natural resource, Buffalo Creek, meandering through the campus as each school has direct access. The project has been formally titled the Natural Channel Design/Buffalo Creek Project.

The announcement was made during the GSBA/Georgia School Superintendents Association annual conference held Dec. 2. With the support of Scott Britton, the company’s owner and brainchild of the partnership, the district has brought science and math to life for students — right outside of their classrooms. The STREAM initiative is interwoven throughout a student’s K-12 experience as a means to take full advantage of the resources at hand and assessing human impact on the environment and how each individual can better steward local resources.

