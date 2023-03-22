Literacy Lane on the Green Belt

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Carrollton Greenbelt visitors strolling along Buffalo Creek will notice a new feature added to the landscape — reading stations designed to boost a Carrollton City Schools priority focus — literacy.

