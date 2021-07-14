City Schools launch first-ever Trojan Gold Activities Pass

The Carrollton City School system launched its first-ever Trojan Gold Activities Pass during its board meeting on July 13.
The pass provides free admission to any school-hosted event for anyone 60 or older -- as well as veterans and retired Carrollton City School employees -- upon presentation of the card.
Photo ID and/or verification of military service will be checked before event access is granted.
“This is an opportunity for us to thank our seniors for all their of loyal support,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus.
The pass is valid at Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton Upper Elementary, Carrollton Junior High, and Carrollton High School. The pass not only includes sporting events, but any activity hosted on the campus.
However, the pass is not valid for Georgia High School Association playoff games.
According to Cali Steed, the pass has already been successful. Since the launch, the school system has had more than 230 people sign up.
Immediately following the meeting, the school received over a 100 interested, with Susan Fleck as the first person to be issued a Trojan Gold Activities Pass.
Interested individuals should apply for a pass by filling out the Trojan Gold Pass Request Form on the school system's official website.
Steed said, the pass is valid for a lifetime. Once the pass has been applied for, the school will have records for it.
“If someone loses their pass, they can come to the school and get a replacement free of charge,” said Steed.
