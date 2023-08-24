The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation launched its Golden Giving program at the district’s back-to-school kickoff celebration earlier this month. Employees were encouraged to join their peers and donate to the program in a district-wide contest to encourage employee giving. The Golden Giving Campaign is an easy way community members can make a one-time or recurring donation to support the foundation’s program areas. The foundation’s current focus is to support more field trips for students who cannot afford them. “Field trips are an awesome way to extend learning outside of the classroom,” said Kristen Gill, executive director of the foundation. “Through the generosity of our donors, more students are able to have these special experiences.”
This year’s campaign launched on Aug. 1 with school system employees jump-starting the drive by increasing the percentage of district participants to 67% of employees. In his remarks to staff, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus noted that just $10 per month per employee adds up quickly with 100% of contributions going directly to supporting kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.