Golden Giving at Carrollton City Schools raises $35K

Winners of the Carrollton City Schools Foundation 's "Golden Giving Raffle" are pictured from left, Katie Cantrell, Amanda Harvey, and Drew Ebensberger.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation wrapped up its annual "Golden Giving" fund campaign in early September and raised approximately $35,000.

Golden Giving is a simple way in which community members can make a one-time or recurring donation to support the Foundation’s program areas which include scholarships, classroom grants, and field trip experiences.

Trending Videos