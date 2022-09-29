The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation wrapped up its annual "Golden Giving" fund campaign in early September and raised approximately $35,000.
Golden Giving is a simple way in which community members can make a one-time or recurring donation to support the Foundation’s program areas which include scholarships, classroom grants, and field trip experiences.
The Foundation’s current focus is to support more field trips for students who cannot afford to attend.
A “Gold Out” celebration was held at the first home football game on Sept. 2 to close out the three-week campaign. The projected $35,000 was raised from community members and employees through committed recurring or one-time contributions.
Currently, more than sixty percent of employees give each month to Golden Giving.
Each employee and community member enrolled was entered into a raffle at the Gold Out event. Winners included Katie Cantrell, Amanda Harvey, and Drew Ebensberger.
