The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation continues to be a great benefactor of the school system as evidenced by the fact that nearly $70,000 was disbursed during the 2021-22 school year, funds that made possible field trips, scholarships, and classroom grants that benefited students and teachers at the school system.
A report accentuating the efforts of the Foundation was provided at the June meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education by Laurie Fleck, executive director of the non-profit organization that was established in 1993.
Highlights of the the Foundation's 2021-2022 annual update included:
Six Enrichment Experience Awards- $7,000 that funded field trips
33 Scholarship Awards- $43,480
49 Classroom Grants- $19,995
During the more than 28 years of its existence, the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation has disbursed more than $800,000 in scholarships and grants through student scholarships, instructional grants, and enrichment experiences for students.
Fleck is leaving the post that she has held since 2017, and Kristen Gill of Carrollton was announced in May as her successor. Gill started her new position with the the city school system earlier this month.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the foundation board for five years. Together, we have accomplished some great things and provided more opportunities for students at Carrollton City Schools," Fleck said of her role with the school system. "However, now is the time to cast our vision for the future. That requires us to expand our capacity within the organization by hiring a dedicated executive director whose sole responsibility is managing and growing the foundation."
Fleck said that Gill is the perfect person to take on the position as executive director of the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation and keep the it on a trajectory to fulfill its goal of a $3 million endowment by 2028.
"I’m so excited to see the work Kristen will do and the growth that will occur because of her stellar work ethic and creative insight. We are fortunate to have her join our team," Fleck said.
Superintendent Mark Albertus noted that Mrs. Fleck has done an exceptional job leading the foundation for the past five years.
"The success of exceeding one million in assets has reinforced the work that has been done and the opportunity that exists to provide more field trips and experiences for students in our schools," Albertus noted.
In regard to Gill assuming the day-to-day top leadership role of the Foundation, Albertus said that she understands the work of the foundation given her background with non-profits, public relations, and education.
"Kristen is deeply engaged in our Carrollton community and sees the importance of providing opportunities for students beyond the classroom," he added.
"She will work with her team in this dedicated role, and we appreciate the Board of Education for supporting this position. I know she will be a great addition to our organization,” Albertus said.
